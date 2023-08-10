Katie Price faces court battle to save Mucky Mansion amid financial struggles

Katie Price, who has faced financial challenges since declaring bankruptcy in November 2019 with debts totaling £3.5 million, is reportedly once again in a legal battle to protect her well-known property, the Mucky Mansion.

According to reports, Katie Price is scheduled to appear in court next month to address inquiries about her financial situation. The Sun has reported that court officials have summoned the 45-year-old celebrity to attend a hearing in London on September 14th.

The primary focus of the court appearance is expected to be the Mucky Mansion, a property she purchased nine years ago. In recent developments, it was revealed earlier this month that Katie Price, a former glamour model, has vacated the 19-room Mucky Mansion after investing two years in extensive renovations. Her efforts in renovating the mansion were even documented in a Channel 4 show.

Addressing criticism and queries about her bankruptcy, Katie Price responded defiantly last month. She stated that despite her financial challenges, she still maintains ownership of her £2.5 million house. She urged, "Never knock someone who is bankrupt, we all can go there but it doesn't mean that it is all bad."

A repossession order for the Mucky Mansion was issued to Katie Price in 2021 due to her failure to repay a £500,000 debt. In April of the same year, she managed to avoid a court hearing for the fifth time. This hearing aimed to scrutinize her most recent debts totaling £3.2 million.

Initially expected to appear in person at a London bankruptcy court, Katie Price was anticipated to elucidate her strategy for repaying her creditors during the hearing. Her financial situation had been under review since November 2021, and the scheduled hearing had been rescheduled from February.

Formerly valued at £45 million, Katie Price was officially declared bankrupt in 2019. She had intended to alleviate her financial troubles by adhering to a monthly payment plan of £12,000 through an individual voluntary arrangement.

