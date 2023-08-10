Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals her son’s full name

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix has finally revealed the full name of her son Axel two whole years after his birth. She brought the little one into the world back in August 2021 with her 29-year-old fiancee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Although they revealed his first name soon after he was born, they have since kept quiet about his full name. However, the singer took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to answer all of her fans’ questions as she did a Q&A session.

“How did you decide on the name Axel for your baby?” asked one fan.

Perrie quickly answered: “His name is Axel Xander. Like his dadda, Alexander.”

She also went on to reveal that she has been working on new music. The pair got engaged in June of last year while taking a walk on the beach at sunset. Although they have been linked together since 2016, they did not go public with their relationship until 2017.

This new reveal comes after the blonde artist almost signed on for a record deal with Columbia Records back in January. The label represents several major stars including Harry Styles, Beyonce and A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to Grazia, she claimed: “My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be, the fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun.”