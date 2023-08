PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. — Reuters

Premier Modi criticises opposition lawmakers for walkout.

BJP has a large majority in the 543-member lower house.

Reassures people of Manipur of "restoring peace to state".

Following a walkout by the opposition parties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Indian parliament, Lok Sabha, the opposition lawmakers' no-confidence motion was defeated by the government on Thursday.

Along with launching into a diatribe against the opposition parties, PM Modi promised to bring peace to the northeastern state of Manipur as soon as possible during his more than two-hour speech.

"The federal and state governments are working round-the-clock to prosecute those responsible and restore peace to the state. The entire nation is behind the people of Manipur, I want to reassure them," Modi remarked.

Additionally, Modi criticised those who walked out, saying: "Those who don't trust democracy are always ready to make a comment but don't have the patience to hear (the rebuttal)," adding that they would "speak ill and run away, throw garbage and run away, spread lies and run away."

"This is their game and the country can't expect much from them," he continued.

The no-confidence vote was dismissed by the government ahead of the vote as a headline-grabbing gimmick ahead of a general election next year.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a large majority in the 543-member lower house and is widely expected to win a third term in power.

Its muscular appeals to India's Hindu majority have proven a winning formula, and Modi has already steered it to two landslide victories over Gandhi and his Congress party.

"I can understand the Congress party's problem," Modi said Thursday. "They have been launching the same failed product again and again, but the launch fails every time."

Modi vows to bring back peace in Manipur

Gandhi, 53, the son, grandson and great-grandson of three former Indian premiers, spearheaded the parliamentary attack on the government Wednesday, condemning what he said was Modi's inaction over the deadly Manipur violence.

In a speech to lawmakers, Gandhi had charged that Modi was "killing Mother India".

The opposition leader was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court suspended his defamation conviction over past comments criticising Modi.

Gandhi had been sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.

Modi's party has been repeatedly accused by political opponents and rights groups of fomenting religious divisions for electoral purposes.

At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since May, according to government figures, after armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The state has fractured on ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing group.

On Thursday, Modi called the violence "saddening" and said that "there will be peace in Manipur in the coming times".

Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed from elsewhere to contain the violence, and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.

Human Rights Watch has accused BJP-led state authorities in Manipur of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".

Modi faced a barrage of criticism from opponents for taking more than two months to speak about the conflict.

He broke his silence in July after the publication of a graphic video showing a baying mob parading two Kuki women naked, saying that the incident had filled his heart with "pain and anger".