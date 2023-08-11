Lil Tay's ex-manager reacts to death hoax with explosive 13-word message

Rapper Lil Tay, whose death hoax generated a lot of buzz on the internet, her ex-manager Diomi Cordero while reacting to the hoax fired an explosive 13-word message during a recent interview with a British news outlet.

Lil Tay's ex-manager said, "The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about."

The manager talked to the Mirror after discovering that the news of the influencer's death was a hoax.

The rapper recently released a statement quashing the reports of her death. She added that her account was hacked, and news of the death was posted by a third party.

Her statement read, " I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

News of Lil Tay's passing from her official Instagram account on Wednesday took the internet by storm.

Before this death hoax, Lil had been absent from the internet since 2018 with all her posts wiped off, from her Instagram page.

Following the news of her death, The Vancouver Police said that they were unaware of her or her brother's death and her father also refused to confirm the news of her sad demise that later appeared to be a hoax.