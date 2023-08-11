 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Sindh Assembly bows out as Governor Tissori signs dissolution summary

Friday, August 11, 2023

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signing the summary moved by CM Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of the provincial assembly at his office in Karachi. — Twitter/@KamranTessoriPk
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signing the summary moved by CM Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of the provincial assembly at his office in Karachi. — Twitter/@KamranTessoriPk

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday signed the summary moved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of the provincial assembly just a day before the completion of its five years constitutional term.

“The summary of dissolution of Sindh Provincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor tweeted.

After the dissolution of the PA, the Sindh cabinet has also been dissolved while CM Murad will continue holding his post till a caretaker successor is not appointed.

While confirming the development, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X — formerly known as Twitter — said the Sindh governor has dissolved the provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. “[The] summary has been approved & notification is being issued shortly.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the first session of the provincial assembly was held on August 13, 2018, and its five-year constitution term will end on August 12, 2023 (tomorrow).

“The Sindh CM has signed the summary for dissolution of the provincial assembly and left for the Governor House [for his assent],” according to the sources.

“The Sindh Governor on the advice of the chief minister may sign the summary till midnight today,” the sources privy to the matter said.

Consultations between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and opposition parties over the appointment of a caretaker chief minister are currently underway.

The well-informed sources said that the ruling party of Sindh is mulling to propose the name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar for the slot of interim CM. 

Earlier, reports about appointing Mumtaz Ali Shah as the caretaker chief executive were also surfaced in the media.

However, the opposition had floated the names of Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Younus Dagha for the slot. During a consultative meeting, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had discussed the name of Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi for the  coveted slot.

More to follow...

