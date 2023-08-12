 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning

Saturday, August 12, 2023

India's Virat Kohli pictured in a Pakistan vs India match at the T20 World Cup 2021. — Reuters
India's Virat Kohli pictured in a Pakistan vs India match at the T20 World Cup 2021. — Reuters 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has rebutted the reports of his alleged lucrative per-post earnings on Instagram, saying there was no truth in the claims.

A social media marketing firm, Hopper HQ, issued the Instagram Rich List according to which the star cricketer is the third richest athlete on Instagram, earning a mind-boggling $1384000 (₹11.45 crore) per post on the picture and video sharing site.

However, the Indian cricket ace denied the claim.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.” he wrote on X, a microblogging site earlier known as Twitter.

Kohli is one of the four athletes featured in the list of 25 global celebrities. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in the second spot.

Meanwhile, Kohli ranks 14th on the list but third among the athletes. The fourth athlete to feature on the list of highest social media earning celebrities is the Brazilian footballer Nemar Jr. 

