 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ahmed Zero playfully brands Ronaldo 'second best' in online banter

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Al-Shortas Ahmed Zero poses with Cristiano Ronaldo after a match. — Instagram/@ahmed.zero31
Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero poses with Cristiano Ronaldo after a match. — Instagram/@ahmed.zero31

Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero didn't hesitate to engage in some light-hearted banter with Cristiano Ronaldo, the current player for Al-Nassr. 

Zero cleverly dubbed Ronaldo the "second-best player in history," accompanying his quip with a photo shared on his social media platform.

Amidst the friendly ribbing, it's important to note that Al-Shorta SC, the Iraqi sports club to which Zero belongs, had recently faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. This particular match featured Ronaldo netting a penalty kick, propelling his team to the finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup, an accomplishment that was not lost on Zero when he posted the photo.

Having transferred from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Ronaldo's fame has skyrocketed in the Middle East, making him a sought-after figure for photographs with players from various clubs. When Zero requested a photo, Ronaldo graciously obliged, leading to a playful exchange.

Zero's Instagram post featuring the photograph was humorously captioned: "With the second-best player in history." While Zero refrained from explicitly stating who he considered the top player, fans of Lionel Messi didn't hold back in showing their allegiance to Ronaldo's long-standing rival in the comments section.

Ronaldo has been displaying remarkable form in the 2023–24 season. He's demonstrated his scoring prowess by finding the net in four consecutive matches within the Arab Cup Champions Cup. Since joining Al-Nassr in January, he has impressively accumulated 18 goals and three assists across 24 games.

Furthermore, Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr could culminate in a significant victory. If his team, known as the Knights of Najd, manage to defeat their familiar adversaries Al-Hilal, he will secure his first silverware with the club in the Arab Club Champions Cup final scheduled for Saturday evening.

More From Sports:

Australia advance to Women's World Cup semis in thrilling shoot-out

Australia advance to Women's World Cup semis in thrilling shoot-out
India defeat Malaysia to win Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

India defeat Malaysia to win Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Congratulations pour in for Faheem Ashraf after engagement

Congratulations pour in for Faheem Ashraf after engagement
Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023

Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral

Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral
'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning

'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning
PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup

PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup
Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan

Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal
Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary
Premier League: Haaland kicks off new season with stunning win for Manchester City vs Burnley

Premier League: Haaland kicks off new season with stunning win for Manchester City vs Burnley
France soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder, brother charged with rape

France soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder, brother charged with rape