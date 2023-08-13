 
pakistan
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Canadian mining companies show keen interest in Balochistan

Islamabad: After the success of Mineral Summit Pakistan aimed at exploring investment opportunities into Pakistan’s $6 trillion estimated worth of mineral deposits, a large number of Canadian Mining Companies have shown keen interest in exploring potential of mining opportunities in Balochistan.

In a statement received to Geo News, this was said by Mr. David Thompson, Chairman of Tytan Copper Corporation that after the huge success of Pakistan Mineral Summit they have decided to enter and explore huge potential of Pakistan mineral resources, for which they would like to have support and facilitation from the Government of Pakistan.

The CEO of Conductor Metals Canada, Gino Biamonte, said their Company is focused on exploring vast copper deposits in Balochistan and they are looking forward to work with people and Government of Pakistan in order to bring prosperity in the Region.

The Country Head - Pakistan of Pana Copper Canada, said Pakistan’s Mineral Forum provided a unique platform for business leaders to connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration. He also said that his Company is looking to bring foreign expertise, promote transfer of technology and create local employment in Balochistan.

The Pakistan Mineral Forum brought together different companies from for impactful discussions and establishing new paths for business-to-business cooperation.

