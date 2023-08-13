Fire in historic centre in French town of Grasse kills 3, injures another 3

A firefighter is at work at the place where a fire erupted at a holiday home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on August 9, 2023. — AFP

Authorities said Sunday that three people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a fire started on the top three floors of a building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, however, it was successfully extinguished by the firefighters.

A firefighting official told AFP: "The condition of the victims can always change."

The fire only affected the top three floors of the building whose facade was partially blackened by the flames.

Local residents reported the eruption of the fire to the authorities at around 3:00am (0100 GMT). Officials rushed to the scene and found the body of a person who had jumped out in front of the edifice and two other corpses inside.

"An alarm started beeping and then I heard cries," said Martine, a woman who lives in an adjoining building.

"A woman cried out for help shouting 'Fire!' and asked me to call the fire service, which is what I did. A man from the floor above tried to come down to avoid the flames but he fell," she added.

Grasse is considered the world's perfume capital.

Earlier Wednesday, at least 9 bodies were found and two more were feared to be dead after a fire destroyed a cottage — home to disabled children — in Wintzenheim town of eastern France with nearly 76 firefighters on the ground trying to extinguish the inferno.

Emergency services received reports of the fire at 06:30 local time which is reported to be ignited in a property that was being used to help young people with disabilities, in the town close to the German border.

Reports suggest that 17 people were evacuated after the fire broke out at the disabled children's centre with one transported to the hospital.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin earlier said, while confirming the incident that it was likely there are several casualties from the fire.

"Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, who quickly brought it under control despite the strength of the fire," local government Haut-Rhin said in a statement.