Sunday, August 13, 2023
Robin Williams' son pays heartfelt tribute to father on 9th death anniversary

Robin Williams’ son Zac paid a heartfelt tribute to his father on the occasion of his 9th death anniversary. Zac, whose full name is Zachary Pym Williams, took to his Instagram to remember his late father.

Robin can be seen holding onto a tennis racket in the photo that he shared, while he donned a white printed t-shirt and some baggy bottoms. “Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices,” wrote Zac.

He continued: “These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU. Love you so much!”


Beloved actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life at the age of 63 on August 11, 2014. Upon his death, a representative stated that "he had been battling severe depression of late.”

It was also later revealed that he had been battling a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia which is considered the second most common kind of progressive dementia, coming in after Alzheimer’s.

His fans took to the comments section of Zac’s post to share their love for the actor as one person wrote: “Your Dad was a major part of my childhood. He was a genie, an eccentric but lovable bat, a nanny, a sailor, a man who was a boy who could fly, and so much more. I only ever heard amazing things about him over the years, and it truly broke my heart when he passed away. Every time I think of him, I always wish I could have met him and thanked him for all the amazing work he did and how me made my childhood so much better. May he rest in peace.”

