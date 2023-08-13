This year’s standard has returned to pre-pandemic level of 2019: Cambridge International

Representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File

Reacting to widespread criticism and demand for reviewing its grading system involving this year’s ‘disappointing results’ by Pakistani students, Cambridge International on Sunday said, "This year’s standard has returned to the standard of [pre-pandemic standard of] 2019.”

The Pakistani students who received results of their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results were devasted after they ended up having Cs and Es, saying that injustice had been done to them.

The average grades were issued after the exams were cancelled on May 9 and 12 due to the political turmoil caused by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Students have voiced their concerns, calling the grading unjust and demanding that the cancelled papers should be held again so that they could improve their grades.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Cambridge International said: "Like other exam boards, we have been moving the standard of Cambridge qualifications back to the pre-pandemic standard of 2019 in gradual steps."



It further said that this year’s standard has returned to the standard of 2019, which means that a student who would have achieved a grade A in 2019 will be just as likely to get an A in 2023.

“Students all around the world have seen this return to the 2019 standard," read the statement.

“Following the release of Cambridge International AS and A Level results on 10 August, it is aware that some students in Pakistan are disappointed with their results, the statement said, adding that Cambridge International understands that students have also expressed concerns about their marks where they missed exam components due to the exam cancellations of May 10-12.

The spokesperson said that Cambridge International offered schools a reminder and clarity on how standards and grading have been applied for the June 2023 series, to help students, parents and schools understand the context around their results.

It also reassured students about the reliability of assessed marks where students missed exam components.

For students who missed components and received assessed marks for them based on their performance in components they did take, Cambridge has well-established processes for awarding results to students in these circumstances, the spokesperson added.

Assessed marks make sure that students are not given an advantage or disadvantage compared to the students who were able to take the exam, it added.

Few students would choose this method for awarding their results, which we entirely understand – but in these difficult circumstances, assessed marks are the best option to help students receive results and progress to the next stage of their education, it added.

Maryam urges CIE to review its grading system

Raising her voice for students, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz earlier today urged the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) to review its grading system for this year, citing unprecedented political turmoil.

Taking to X, the PML-N leader expressed concerns over the unexpected results, saying, “It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students. Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es.”

On August 10, more than 45,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022.