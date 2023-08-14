Royal Family knows Meghan Markle will get back to 'mud-slinging' if she 'flops'

The Royal Family is hoping for Meghan Markle and Prince William to take off in their new career ambitions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently investing in content creation, have bought the rights of book Meet Me at the Lake written by Carley Fortune.

With an ambition to turn the project into a movie/series, Meghan and Harry are tipped to invest heavily in the bestseller.

Meanwhile, royal expert Camilla Tominey notes why the royals are happy about the shift.

“If the film flops then they’ll no doubt revert to mud-slinging,” a Palace insider tells Camilla.

They added: “Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist’.”



Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family in 2020 after exiting as senior royal family members. The couple now lives in the US alongside their children Archie and Lilibet.