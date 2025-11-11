Antonio Banderas set to receive major honour

TFF to honour Antonio Banderas with lifetime achievement award

Torino Film Festival is set to honour Antonio Banderas, a well-known star, with Torino’s Stella della Mole Award, a lifetime achievement prize.



He will receive the honour during the opening ceremony on Nov. 29. In addition, his 2019 drama Pain and Glory will also get a special screening there.

The movie in question is in line with the festival's celebration of Pedro Almodóvar, a critically acclaimed director.

In the film, Antonio portrays a director, for whom he received a Cannes award, as well as nods in the Oscars and Golden Globes, whose role is inspired by the Spanish filmmaker.

Giulio Base, who is TFF artistic director, says, "Antonio Banderas, shaped by Almodóvar’s creative vision, has been able to conquer Hollywood and embody the image of a complete actor."

He adds, the star is “a performer of dizzying depth and, at the same time, a global sex symbol of his generation.”

It is the 43rd edition of the festival, which will take place from November 21 to 29 in the Italian city of Turin.