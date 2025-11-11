Alec Baldwin fears wife Hilaria 'will ditch him' due to THIS





Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria is 'putting her career ambitions above everything'

Alec Baldwin is seemingly furious over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as she is putting their wedding at risk just to become successful in Hollywood.

Radar Online reported that the 41-year-old American yoga instructor and entrepreneur, who tied the knot with Alec, a renowned actor and film producer, in 2012, is showing desperation to cement her place in the entertainment world, which is putting a strain on her marital life.

An insider told the outlet that Hilaria’s brief time on Dancing with the Stars has already caused major rifts in her relationship with husband Alec. He looked after their seven children in New York when Hilaria was busy shooting Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles.

The speculations reached a peak as the Nightcap star was spotted without her wedding ring on various occasions. However, the Beetlejuice alum is fuming with rage and considers the whole ring drama an effort to stay relevant in the media.

"Alec feels he's been a good sport, but it's very clear to him that Hilaria's putting her career ambitions above everything, including him,” the source said.

"The feeling in her social circle is that she's being incredibly insensitive toward Alec. At this point, it's very obvious to Alec that Hilaria's only using him to build a brand for herself, and the fear is that once she gets her big Hollywood break, she'll ditch him,” the insider stated.