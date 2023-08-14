Oleksandr Senchenko.—Embassy of Ukraine to Armenia

Oleksandr Senchenko, a top Ukraine diplomat, was Monday found dead, allegedly after drowning in merely 5-ft-deep water, giving rise to speculations whether it was also a high-profile assassination by the Russian agencies — fighting in the shadows to help Moscow win a losing war.

56-year-old Senchenko played a pivotal role in thwarting elusive Russian imports seeking to evade sanctions.

Senchenko held a crucial As Kyiv's chief envoy in Armenia, second only to the official ambassador in the Yerevan embassy. Tragically, he was found dead in Lake Sevan, a mountainous waterbody located 6,234 ft above sea level.

The diplomat's surprising death has raised questions as he was found some 80ft offshore in water that was just 5ft deep and at a temperature of 22°C. Lifeguards aboard a boat retrieved his body, but paramedics' efforts to revive him proved futile.

Ukrainian authorities remain uncertain about the cause of his death, prompting speculation surrounding this incident. Senchenko's role encompassed countering Russian attempts to evade Western sanctions, contributing to Armenia's relationship with both Russia and Ukraine, despite not sharing borders with either country.

Ukraine's foreign ministry, while mourning the loss of an "experienced and highly qualified diplomat," refrained from commenting on the circumstances of his demise.

The Armenian Interior Ministry noted that lifeguards at Sevan public beach noticed the disappearance of a man swimming in the lake on Sunday evening, and despite their efforts to rescue him, paramedics declared him deceased.

The circumstances surrounding Senchenko's death are currently under preliminary investigation by Armenian authorities.

Though the exact cause remains unclear, this incident raises questions, especially considering the peculiar deaths of various high-profile figures connected to Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

A range of individuals associated with the Russian state, including government officials, military personnel, and wealthy oligarchs, have met unusual ends.

These occurrences have led to speculation about the potential involvement of the Kremlin in what some have labelled "Putin's own Murder Inc."

While numerous uncertainties surround this case, the diplomat's untimely demise underscores the complexities of international relations and the lingering mysteries of geopolitical dynamics.