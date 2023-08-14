 
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kansas newspaper owner, 98, dies of stress after police raid office

Longtime Marion County Record journalist Joan Meyer, 98, died Saturday less than 24 hours after a police raid at her home.—Twitter/File
The 98-year-old owner of a local newspaper from Kansas reportedly died of stress after police searched the paper's office and took away computers and other documents on Saturday.

Free press advocates have condemned the incident as a possible violation of the Marion County Record's First Amendment rights.

The police search was authorised by a Marion County District Court judge based on probable cause related to identity theft and computer-related unlawful activities. 

The search warrant's contents were shared by the Kansas Reflector news organization, indicating that the search was linked to a reporter's investigation into a local restaurant owner's drunk driving charge.

According to the Record's published account, the co-owner, Joan Meyer, in robust health for her age, tragically collapsed and passed away after experiencing overwhelming stress and shock following the police raids on her home and the newspaper office. 

Meyer's decline reportedly began after law enforcement arrived at her residence on Friday, executing a search warrant and confiscating her computer and router.

The unprecedented nature of this search has raised questions about its implications, especially given that news organisations are typically protected from government intervention by the First Amendment's free press guarantees. 

The Kansas Press Association labelled the search an "assault on the very foundation of democracy," emphasising its rarity and concerning nature.

The Washington-based Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, along with more than 30 major media organisations including Reuters, the Associated Press, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, condemned the police search.

They demanded the return of all seized materials, asserting that the search's extent and intrusiveness lacked apparent justification, particularly when alternative investigative approaches might have been available.

The passing of Joan Meyer tragically highlights the potential repercussions of such intrusive actions on individuals' well-being. 

This incident not only underscores the importance of safeguarding press freedom but also raises questions about the balance between law enforcement and the preservation of constitutional rights.

