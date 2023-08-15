13 bodies discovered in Mexican city as officials fear more to be found

Mexican police patrol in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico. — AFP/File

Authorities said Monday that 13 bodies have been discovered from freezers in the Mexican city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz — the city where deadly violence by the drug cartels is widespread — as officials fear more bodies to be uncovered.

Prosecutor Veronica Hernandez told reporters: “Six suspects were detained after the grisly discovery in the city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz.”

"Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that "unfortunately there could be more than 13 bodies," she said.

The discovery was made Sunday as police chased a suspect who hid in a building where three kidnapped victims were held, according to an AFP report.

Police then carried out operations in the area and found more remains in other locations, the report said while quoting the officials who wished to remain unnamed.

Veracruz is one of Mexico’s most violent regions due to fighting between rival gangs for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes to the United States.

The Latin American nation has recorded more than 400,000 murders since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006.

It has also registered more than 110,000 disappearances since 1962, most of them attributed to criminal organisations.

Last month, a resident of Minnesota was found dead inside the freezer of an empty house who was believed to be evading capture and jumped inside to hide, authorities said at that time.

The 34-year-old was found on June 26 in a chest freezer in the basement of a vacant house after he reportedly tried to elude local law enforcement, police had said.

Police believe that the person was wanted for questioning. He entered the freezer on his own initiative to hide but got stuck inside after becoming trapped.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy, and it found no signs of trauma or injuries to his body. However, a toxicology report is anticipated in a few weeks.