Donald Trump indicted for fourth time by Georgia jury in election case

Former US president Donald Trump is waving towards the camera. — Reuters/File

Former US president and Republican candidate for 2024 Donald Trump has been indicted for the fourth time Tuesday by a grand jury in Georgia in the 2020 election subversion case.

The probe by a 26-member jury commenced when a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January 2021 was leaked in which the former president asked the official to "find 11,870 votes".

Prosecutors in Georgia started presenting their case to the jury, which was to give their opinion afterward on whether to indict Trump.

The allies of the three-time indicted were also named as witnesses of the occurrence by the jury including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

