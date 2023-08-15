 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt set to take action against PTI assaulters

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt (centre) at a shop in London, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@ShazziyaM
  • Butt to press charges against harassers today. 
  • PTI supporters taunted and heckled her in London.
  • Incident draws widespread condemnation online.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt has decided to take the matter of assault in London up with the city's police and press charges against the harassers today (Tuesday).

The former lawmaker faced harassment from a bunch of, presumably, supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who taunted and heckled her on a private family excursion in London.

Video of the incident showing the assaulters throwing a bottle and hurling abuses at Butt, drew severe condemnation from Twitterati.

The PML-N leader has decided to take legal action against the incident.

It may be noted that Butt was with her son when she was attacked.

In another video of the incident, a man who was part of the mob, could be seen carrying a PTI flag and hurling abuses at Butt, while her son was clearly disturbed.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Monday, Butt lashed out at her assaulters and wrote: "Rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.

"Are these uncivilised people making Pakistan's name bright or defaming it?"

As the video went viral, condemnations poured in on social media, terming the act reprehensible. Many users felt that despite the political grievances that people may have, such acts were taking things too far.

Several users on the microblogging site, including politicians and journalists, severely condemned the incident.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, as previously former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also heckled in a coffee shop last year in September.

Former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal too faced such treatment at the hands of PTI supporters.

