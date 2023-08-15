 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Ukraine-ally UK

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The three suspected Russian spies held in UK.—Twitter
The three suspected Russian spies held in UK.—Twitter 

Three individuals believed to be Russian spies have been held and charged in a significant development on the UK's national security investigation front, the BBC reported.

The suspects, all of Bulgarian nationality, were taken into custody in February and have remained detained since. Allegedly working for the Russian security services, they are charged with possessing identity documents with "improper intention", and alleged to have had these knowing they were fake.

These documents encompass passports, ID cards, and various credentials from several countries, including the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police, responsible for national espionage policing, arrested the three alleged spies under the Official Secrets Act.

The individuals facing charges are Orlin Roussev (45), residing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov (41) and Katrin Ivanova (31), both from Harrow, north-west London. These suspects have resided in the UK for an extended period, holding multiple jobs and residing in suburban properties.

Roussev has had business connections in Russia and previously occupied roles involving technical aspects of financial services. His LinkedIn profile indicates involvement in signals intelligence, related to communications interception. He once advised the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

In Harrow, Dzhambazov and Ivanova were known as a couple. Dzhambazov worked as a driver for hospitals, while Ivanova served as a laboratory assistant for a private health business, supporting Bulgarian citizens abroad and acquainting them with British culture.

The suspects' arrest has led to public speculation, echoing concerns of rising state threats and espionage, particularly linked to Russia. The UK has witnessed high-profile incidents, including the 2018 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and the death of Dawn Sturgess due to exposure to Novichok, a deadly nerve agent.

The defendants are scheduled to face trial at the Old Bailey in London in January, with their plea hearings pending. The case underscores ongoing challenges posed by espionage threats and the continual efforts by authorities to safeguard national security. 

More From World:

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee's death in jail plunges Bangladesh into protests

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee's death in jail plunges Bangladesh into protests
Taliban commemorate two years of power in Afghanistan

Taliban commemorate two years of power in Afghanistan
Explosion in Russian filling station claims over 20 lives, injures more than 100

Explosion in Russian filling station claims over 20 lives, injures more than 100
Embroiled in Russia-Ukraine war, Putin cheers North Korea on its Liberation Day

Embroiled in Russia-Ukraine war, Putin cheers North Korea on its Liberation Day
Trump indictment: 'System is working', says Hillary Clinton

Trump indictment: 'System is working', says Hillary Clinton
South Korean president looks forward to trilateral summit with 'partner' Japan

South Korean president looks forward to trilateral summit with 'partner' Japan
Who is Fani Willis, the tenacious Georgia prosecutor behind Trump's fourth indictment?

Who is Fani Willis, the tenacious Georgia prosecutor behind Trump's fourth indictment?
Donald Trump says fourth indictment 'rigged', denounces it on Truth Social

Donald Trump says fourth indictment 'rigged', denounces it on Truth Social
US envoy visits detained American journalist Gershkovich in Russian prison

US envoy visits detained American journalist Gershkovich in Russian prison
Typhoon Lan prompts flood, landslide warnings in Japan

Typhoon Lan prompts flood, landslide warnings in Japan
More than 50 dead as torrential rain, landslides hit India's Himalayas

More than 50 dead as torrential rain, landslides hit India's Himalayas
DA's office to propose Donald Trump's election trial within next 6 months

DA's office to propose Donald Trump's election trial within next 6 months