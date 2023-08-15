'Barbie' bumper gains double Margot Robbie earnings

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie is set to receive a mouth-watering fortune

Barbie mania is on the march without any sight of stopping. It attracted a quarter of filmgoers that have never been to theatres since the pandemic, on track to break the Warner Bros all-time business record, and now its lead star Margot Robbie is reportedly slated to enjoy $50 million in salary and box-office bonuses.

According to the hot scoop by Variety, the Australian actor’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment produced the hit Mattel doll flick, leading to the bonanza.

Apart from her, director Greta Gerwig and co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach were also set to cash in on the explosive success of the movie.

Besides the massive success of the film, a handsome $12.5 million reportedly was charged by Ryan Gosling and fellow star Robbie for the movie.

Talking of billions, the 33-year-old earlier opened up about her billion-dollar pitch to the studio, “I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," she told Collider.

“And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig. And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?!”

So far, Barbie has performed strongly at the international market, raking in $657.6 million while registering stunning, if not equal, $526.3 million at the domestic box office.