Sci-Tech
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Nasa's Webb Telescope captures mysterious cosmic question mark in deep space

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The question mark-shaped object could be the interaction of two galaxies, experts said. — Nasa
Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique cosmic occurrence, unveiling an object resembling a glowing question mark against the backdrop of deep space.

This extraordinary event has drawn the attention of scientists and astronomers worldwide.

In the visual captured on July 26, the telescope showcased a pair of young stars named Herbig-Haro 46/47. These emerging stars, situated around 1,470 light-years away within the Vela constellation of the Milky Way galaxy, are locked in a dynamic dance of formation.

The celestial revelation of the question mark-like object raises profound questions about its nature and origin. As experts seek to decode its enigma, one prevailing hypothesis is that this remarkable object is not a star within our galaxy.

Matt Caplan, an esteemed physicist at Illinois State University, explains that stars typically exhibit distinct spikes in their images due to diffraction effects. 

However, the object's morphology deviates conspicuously from these established patterns, as observed through the sensitive lens of the Webb telescope.

Christopher Britt, an education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, offers an intriguing perspective. He suggests that the question mark formation might be an outcome of galactic mergers occurring billions of light-years away.  

While this occurrence may be unprecedented, the underlying phenomenon of galaxies merging into question mark-like arrangements has manifested previously. 

The complex interplay of cosmic forces, gravitational pulls, and the fleeting nature of such formations show the dynamic nature of our universe.

