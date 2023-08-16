Meghan Markle 'takes on' Charles Dickens with new Netflix project

Meghan Markle is accused of taking on Charles Dickens with her latest venture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on the Netflix adaptation on famous Dickens novel Great Expectations, is ready to create an opponent.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Meghan Markle : "It is one thing for Meghan to narrate Elephant for Disney, another to take on Dickens!"

Mr Fitzwilliams adds: "Meghan's animated series, Pearl, was cancelled by Netflix and Spotify were far from pleased with Archetypes.

"Harry's documentary, Heart of Invictus is reportedly due out soon - but it's reasonable to ask why have they done so little despite their high profile and expectations that their brand would have huge international appeal."

Adding of further releases of the couple, the expert adds: "Harry's judgement about what to include in his memoir, Spare, was badly flawed too."

Harry and Meghan had signed multi-million dollar deal with Netflix months after quitting UK and their senior royal positions. The couple, under their partnership, is set to release multiple content with the label.