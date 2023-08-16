US 'ready' to work with Pakistan's interim setup on 'free and fair' polls

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel speaks during a press briefing in Washington, on August 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — State Department

US says looking forward to working with interim premier, his team.

It will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest.

US says it supports Pakistan's own efforts to combat terrorism.

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it is looking forward to working with the Anwaar-ul-Haq-led interim government, which will see the country through to an election due in months.

"We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing.

The deputy spokesperson acknowledged that the United States was aware of the allied government's dissolution and the appointment of Kakar as the caretaker prime minister.

"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law."

Politicians from both sides — the former government and opposition — had welcomed the appointment and hoped that the interim PM would ensure free and fair polls in the country.

Kakar's first task — as he takes charge of a country that has been wracked by political and economic instability for months — is to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

Parliament was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

But data from the latest census was finally published earlier this month, and the outgoing government said the election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries.

There has been speculation for months that the vote would be delayed as the authorities struggle to stabilise a country facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.

Terrorism and Afghanistan

Responding to a question, the spokesperson underscored that the US was in regular conversation with Pakistani leadership to discuss Afghanistan in detail including through the two countries' counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations.

"We have a shared interest with Pakistan, quite candidly, in combating threats to regional stability and remain ready to work with Pakistan to combat militant and terrorist groups."

The spokesperson said the US also supports the government's own efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law.

His response was to a statement by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, who stated that weapons worth $7 billion left behind by the American forces were now being used against Pakistan.

The ambassador said terrorist groups based in Afghanistan were not only problematic for Pakistan but the issue was also equally concerning for the US.

"Today Pakistan is coming under attack and tomorrow its neighbours could meet the same fate. Proscribed organisations, including Daesh and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have got hold of the latest weapons," said the Pakistani ambassador.

He said talks had been continuing with the US for getting the latest weapons for combating terrorists equipped with modern arms.

"The US has agreed to give the latest weapons and communication gadgets to Pakistan. We have informed America that there is a need to enhance the capacity of Pakistani forces in their fight against the terrorists."