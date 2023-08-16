PPP senator alarmed over ECP silence on polls

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani addresses a book launch at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs in Karachi on November 5, 2022. — APP

Rabbani questions ECP over not issuing any statement on polls.

He asks ECP about time needed for demilimitation before elections.

Politician fears serious consequences for federation if polls delayed.

ISLAMABAD: Mian Raza Rabbani, former Senate chairman, has expressed concern over the silence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to the conduct of general elections in the country.

The senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) politician, The News reported, said it has been six days since the National Assembly was dissolved after which the clock has started ticking for polls to be held within 90 days, owing to constitutional requirements under Article 224.

"It is uncanny that the ECP has issued no comprehensive statement with reference to or dealing with the holding of general elections,” the political stalwart said in a statement on Tuesday.

His statement was aimed at raising alarm towards the silence of ECP regarding its constitutional duty to announce the date for general elections in 90 days.

Rabbani added the electoral body should immediately and categorically state the time required for the delimitation of constituencies after the digital census.

He said the ECP should not take this as a routine matter nor should it keep the precedence of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies before it.

Rabbani, while sharing his concerns, said any delay in the conduct of general elections, within the constitutional period, will have serious consequences for the federation, which will rest on the shoulders of ECP, should it not act immediately to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

The PPP politico's statement comes a few days after the National Assembly's dissolution after which caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assumed office on August 14.

While his primary responsibility entails overseeing a general election, Kakar's set-up will be the most empowered in Pakistan's history thanks to recent legislation that allows it to make policy decisions on economic matters.

The election is meant to be held within 90 days, by November, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with constitutional, political and economic crises.

Kakar and his cabinet will run the government until a national election is held and the winner can secure a parliamentary majority and select a new prime minister.