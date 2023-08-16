 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sikh group amasses £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum in Scotland

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

LONDON: Pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced it has raised £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum voting in Scotland in 2024 in response to the Indian government’s push to crackdown on Sikh Khalistani activists in the United Kingdom.

SFJ made the announcement within 3 days of UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat’s high-profile visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime’s push to crackdown on pro-Khalistan activities in the UK.

“Khalistan Referendum is hitting India like titanic explosions and balkanization of India is inevitable,” stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ.

“Under the UK laws, the Rishi Sunak government is obligated to protect freedom of speech and expression of the Sikh People,” added Pannun.

He said SFJ has amassed a whopping Khalistan Campaign Fund (KCF) of £250,000 and announced plans to hold Khalistan Referendum Voting in Scotland in 2024.

Last week, the United Kingdom’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat announced a new funding of £95,000 (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain’s capability to tackle “pro-Khalistan extremism”.

The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat’s three-day visit to India. It said that the £95,000-pound investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by “pro-Khalistan extremism”, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.

“The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place,” Tugendhat said.

Meanwhile, the Khalistan flag was raised at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC at the Gandhi Statue on India’s Independence Day.

SFJ has said that August 15 is not Independence Day for Sikhs but a day of slavery and genocide for them.

More From World:

US teen arrested for organising terror attack with Al-Qaeda linked outfit

US teen arrested for organising terror attack with Al-Qaeda linked outfit
'I joked about fighting Zuck': Elon Musk on cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

'I joked about fighting Zuck': Elon Musk on cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg
'CNN didn't need to exacerbate my pain and suffering': Saima Mohsin

'CNN didn't need to exacerbate my pain and suffering': Saima Mohsin
Joe Biden to visit Hawaii amid criticism of wildfire response

Joe Biden to visit Hawaii amid criticism of wildfire response
Urgent evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens Athol, Idaho

Urgent evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens Athol, Idaho
32 cars suffer chain crash in Interstate 40 Durham, North Carolina

32 cars suffer chain crash in Interstate 40 Durham, North Carolina
US soldier admits trespassing North Korea illegally: state media

US soldier admits trespassing North Korea illegally: state media
Trump's aide Mark Meadows decides to move Fulton County case to federal court

Trump's aide Mark Meadows decides to move Fulton County case to federal court
Texan woman Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in Vanessa Guillén case

Texan woman Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in Vanessa Guillén case
Who is Trevian Kutti indicted in Trump Georgia case?

Who is Trevian Kutti indicted in Trump Georgia case?
Donald Trump indicted for fourth time; can he be US president?

Donald Trump indicted for fourth time; can he be US president?
Death toll of Dominican Republic blast jumps to 12

Death toll of Dominican Republic blast jumps to 12