Sikh group amasses £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum in Scotland

LONDON: Pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced it has raised £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum voting in Scotland in 2024 in response to the Indian government’s push to crackdown on Sikh Khalistani activists in the United Kingdom.

SFJ made the announcement within 3 days of UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat’s high-profile visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime’s push to crackdown on pro-Khalistan activities in the UK.

“Khalistan Referendum is hitting India like titanic explosions and balkanization of India is inevitable,” stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ.

“Under the UK laws, the Rishi Sunak government is obligated to protect freedom of speech and expression of the Sikh People,” added Pannun.

He said SFJ has amassed a whopping Khalistan Campaign Fund (KCF) of £250,000 and announced plans to hold Khalistan Referendum Voting in Scotland in 2024.

Last week, the United Kingdom’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat announced a new funding of £95,000 (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain’s capability to tackle “pro-Khalistan extremism”.

The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat’s three-day visit to India. It said that the £95,000-pound investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by “pro-Khalistan extremism”, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.

“The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place,” Tugendhat said.

Meanwhile, the Khalistan flag was raised at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC at the Gandhi Statue on India’s Independence Day.

SFJ has said that August 15 is not Independence Day for Sikhs but a day of slavery and genocide for them.