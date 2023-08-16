 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Bianca Censori still riding ‘honeymoon phase’ waves

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Kanye West, Bianca Censori still riding ‘honeymoon phase’ waves
Kanye West, Bianca Censori still riding ‘honeymoon phase’ waves

Kanye West is allegedly ‘smitten’ by his wife Bianca Censori because she allegedly ‘fulfils’ him like no body else.

These revelations into the couple’s private dynamics have been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

During the course of this chat, the inside source in question broke everything down while referencing the couple’s nuptials.

For those unversed, Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, at the start of this year.

In light of this, the insider claimed, “Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection.”

At the moment, “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired.”

During the course of their chat, the insider also went as far as to reference converastion with Kanye himself, and admitted, “He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

Even the 28-year-old is helping Kanye in his work, “and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting.”

Because of Bianca, “Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback,” the source also added before signing off.

A Timeline of Kanye West’s Relationship With Bianca Censori:

Kanye and Bianca’s relationship started sometime around January of 2023, when rumors started to swirl. This was around two months since the finalization of his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Despite the fact that it is still unclear whether Bianca and Kanye’s marriage is legally binding, the duo branded it “very real” according to the outlet.

Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the insider noted. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles
Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'

Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'
Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends
Bradley Cooper meets ex Irina Shayk’s lover Tom Brady despite being mad at him?

Bradley Cooper meets ex Irina Shayk’s lover Tom Brady despite being mad at him?
Why Chloe Bailey turned vegan 10 years ago? Read here

Why Chloe Bailey turned vegan 10 years ago? Read here
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston dreamy wedding still amazes people: Find out new details

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston dreamy wedding still amazes people: Find out new details

Prince Harry likely to attend King Charles birthday celebrations with son Archie

Prince Harry likely to attend King Charles birthday celebrations with son Archie
Bradley Cooper's new 'Maestro looks like Nazi propaganda?’

Bradley Cooper's new 'Maestro looks like Nazi propaganda?’

Kim Kardashian's captivating photos raise questions about late-night swim

Kim Kardashian's captivating photos raise questions about late-night swim
King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner? video

Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner?