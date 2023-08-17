Sam Asghari threatens to expose Britney Spears' secrets in prenup battle

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly called it quits and decided to go their separate ways following Sam's accusations that Britney cheated on him.



New reports have surfaced claiming that Sam is demanding his estranged wife to give him more than what their prenup agreement provides and is threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney if she fails to comply.

Britney first met the 29-year-old model, Sam Asghari, during her music video for Slumber Party in 2016, and since then they have stayed together. The pair tied the knot in a glamorous, star-studded ceremony last year (2022).

According to Pagesix, a source exclusively revealed to the publication that Sam is attempting to renegotiate the prenup with pop star Britney Spears; their prenup agreement signed after their nuptials appears to be in favour of the pop sensation.

The insider claimed that Sam is focused on getting paid a lot more than what he is legally entitled to.

The details of the amount demanded by Sam remain undisclosed.

Following the allegations that Britney had been unfaithful to him, TMZ earlier revealed that Sam would soon file for divorce.

However, the details of the accusation remain undisclosed.