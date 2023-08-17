 
PM Kakar reassures Blinken of 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — AFP/File
  • Shared commitment to economic prosperity to advance: Blinken.
  • Deeply value shared commitment [with US] says interim PM.
  • "Look forward to working with interim PM," says US.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said late Wednesday that his government would work to ensure "a free and fair election process" in the country.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the interim PM wrote: "The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution".

Kakar's tweet came in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also reaffirmed the US's resolve for "shared commitment to economic prosperity".

"Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar," Blinken wrote on X on Wednesday.

He further added: "As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity."

PM Kakar responded a few hours later and wrote: "Thank you. The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.

He further added the importance of Pakistan's partnership with the US.

"[We] deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," he added.

Kakar — a former senator and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — took oath as the eighth caretaker PM on August 14, which also marked the country's 77th Independence Day.

In his term, which is longer than a regular interim PM's, Kakar will see the country through elections and also have to navigate through economic and political uncertainty with his team.

A day earlier, the United States said it was looking forward to working with the Kakar-led interim government.

"We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

