Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’

Prince Harry’s directorial aspirations for the upcoming rom-com has been put on blast for being akin to the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’.

Accusations and ridicules such as these have been issued by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke everything down in her piece for Perth Now.

“We must not read too much into anything, particularly not the fact one of the central characters is called Will, wears a ‘plain gold signet ring on his pinkie’ and is tall and aristocratic.”

Because “as Will is later described as ‘looking like a s** dream’, I think we can safely conclude any resemblance to actual persons is purely detrimental.”

“Still, what is going on here?” Ms Moir later went as far as to wonder.

Because “’t’s like the Kardashians launching a credit card after their Dash boutique and that silly souvenir shop in Las Vegas went bust. All hands to the slump pump. Anything to keep the momentum going!”

This admission has come regardless of the fact that Ms Moir understands Harry and Meghan “are in a desperate need of a hit”.

Even so she thinks “no one should be surprised if they soon launch their own brand of tequila or start pimping out the rescue chickens for saucy parts in cluck buddy movies.”

This is true even though “Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare sold millions of copies around the world,” because the “success in other areas has been elusive.”