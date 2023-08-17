Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’

Molly-Mae Hague revealed what she eats in a day in the latest video posted to her Youtube page where she also revealed that she now has a personal trainer. She admitted that she has been “struggling to accept her post-baby body”.

She welcomed her baby girl Bambi back in January with her fiancee Tommy Fury. Although she claimed that she is, at last, happy with her body in Size 14 Zara jeans, hate comments from trolls “cut deep.”





She can be seen cooking lunch for herself in the video which consisted of a salad with chicken sausages. While sipping on a Zero Coke, she added sweet corn, and rice and finished up with a dressing that she drizzled over it.

For her dinner, she cooked a pitta which she stuffed with salad and chicken. She stated: “I used my air fryer for the first time. So it’s quite healthy, but a little bit dry.”

She further revealed that she has hired a personal trainer who comes to her home twice a week and that she has been “really enjoying it.”

She added: “Some of you know how big a deal of that is to me. I have been struggling massively since Bambi has been born to get into swing of exercising again.”

She revealed that she had been working on herself after she received some comments about her body. “I had one message on Instagram where someone said that I looked like I was retaining water in my face and asked ‘where's the old Molly gone?’ Those kinds of comments don't cut deep when you are feeling confident about yourself.”

She continued: “It's actually made me feel a little bit c**p, I've been trying to make some effort recently.

I've had a few humbling experiences this week and it's a bit rubbish when you're actually trying to make some effort.

Instead of putting on a tracksuit how about I chuck on a blazer instead or some cargos instead of a pair of joggers, just making small changes in my appearance and a bit more effort day to day.

I just think it's humbling when you make a lot of effort and still look like a hot mess.”