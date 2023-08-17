 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman poodle 'Julian' takes the wheel in playful Instagram post

Nicole Kidman's canine companion has taken the reins in a playful scenario.

The star of "Special Ops: Lioness," aged 56, recently took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos featuring her beloved toy poodle, Julian, in a car.

The images capture Julian's curious demeanor as he gazes out of the partially open car window while traveling down a road. Another photo shows the poodle happily observing his surroundings from a car parked in a lot.

In the final shot, Julian can be seen placing his paws on the steering wheel of the vehicle, seemingly taking on the role of the "passenger prince."

Kidman playfully captioned the post, "Passenger prince takes the wheel [Paw Emoji]."

The actress welcomed Julian into her family in July 2019, commemorating the occasion with an adorable Instagram picture. In the snapshot, she can be seen holding the poodle close to her face, radiating happiness.

In an accompanying caption, Kidman expressed her joy, saying, "My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!"

Although Julian holds the distinction of being Kidman's first dog, he is not her only pet. The "Being the Ricardos" actress also cares for cats named Ginger and Snow, as well as a rescued black-and-white cat named Louis, whom she adopted in 2020.

Balancing her time between Nashville and Australia, Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday Rose (15) and Faith Margaret (12), with her husband Keith Urban. She also maintains a collection of farm animals in Australia, a detail she shared with You magazine in the past year.

