Prince William asked to step down from a major role

Prince William has been asked to resign as the President of the Football Association if he doesn't attend the final of the Women's Football World Cup in Australia.

The demand was made by people known as staunch supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A royal observer said that nothing would have stopped him from attending if this were the mean's team.

During every Worl Cup final, the presidents of football federations are in attendance and William has been urged to be there too.

An English delegation is already planning to travel to Australia and the future King has been asked by his supporters to either attend or step down as the FA president."

The event has been called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Lionesses and his presence to support the women's team has been dubbed essential.

According to royal observers, William is apparently avoiding traveling to Australia due to concerns about criticism from environmental activists.

William is in a difficult position regardless of his choice but his supporters and critics think "Skipping one flight won't save the environment."