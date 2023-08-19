Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

Nottingham Forest´s New Zealand striker #11 Chris Wood (R) celebrates with Nottingham Forest´s Brazilian midfielder #28 Danilo (2L) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on August 18, 2023. AFP

Nottingham Forest secured a hard-fought win against Sheffield United, with Chris Wood's dramatic header sealing a 2-1 triumph in a thrilling Premier League clash on Friday.

The match showcased Forest's determination to bounce back from their previous defeat and marked Sheffield United's challenging return to the top-flight.

Nottingham Forest's victory was punctuated by Wood's decisive 89th-minute goal, a testament to the team's resilience and late-game prowess. This crucial win followed Forest's setback against Arsenal in their season opener, making the victory even sweeter for the home side.

The game's pace was set early on when Taiwo Awoniyi netted an impressive header in the third minute. His skillful execution of Serge Aurier's well-placed cross gave Nottingham Forest an early lead, igniting the crowd at the City Ground.

However, Sheffield United was not to be outdone. Gustavo Hamer, making his debut for the Blades, delivered a stunning equalizer before half-time. Hamer's precise curling strike showcased his potential impact on the Premier League stage, as he settled into his new role with Sheffield United.

As the match progressed, both sides displayed vulnerabilities in their defensive lines. The back-and-forth nature of the game kept fans on the edge of their seats, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United both pressing for a decisive goal.

Ultimately, it was Wood's timely intervention that proved to be the difference-maker. The New Zealand striker's well-timed header, facilitated by an accurate cross from Aurier, secured Forest's victory and sent the City Ground crowd into rapturous celebration.

The match marked Sheffield United's second consecutive defeat since their promotion from the Championship, underlining the challenges they face in adapting to the Premier League's higher competition level.

Forest's win highlighted their tactical prowess and determination to excel on the top-flight stage. Coach Steve Cooper praised his team's footballing approach and the quality of the goals that sealed their victory, noting their continued progress.