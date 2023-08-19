Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N?

National cricketer Umar Akmal speaks to media after meeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. — Geo News

KARACHI: National cricketer Umar Akmal met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his London residence on Friday sparking rumors that he might be joining the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).



Speaking to the media after the meeting, Akmal said that he had made a “special request” to the PML-N supremo which he hoped would get accepted.

"I am thankful to him [Nawaz Sharif] for taking out time for me. It's an honour for me,” the cricketer said. He however did not disclose the nature of his request.

When asked about the status of cricket in Pakistan, Akmal responded that it was good and that it would improve upon Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.

He showed eagerness to play in Pakistan’s cricket team saying that his “fitness was good”.

In 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Akmal from playing cricket under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. He was later allowed to play domestic cricket in 2021.

Last year, Pakistan team's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf also met Nawaz at his residence.

Faheem, who last played an ODI match back in 2021, was named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series and Asia Cup.

Pakistan's squad has gathered in Sri Lanka where they will play three ODIs against Afghanistan on August 22, 24, and 26.