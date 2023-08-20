 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Why Jamie Dornan was relieved to lose Fifty Shades of Grey?
Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Jamie Dornan was reluctant when the cult-classic Fifty Shades of Grey lead part was offered to him.

In a chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor reflected on his initial reaction to the 2015 film, noting that he felt "a bit of relief" after initially losing the part to Hunnam "because I knew that guy is going to get wrecked here." 

The 41-year-old continued. "[Hunnam] maybe felt the same … suddenly there I was, but with way less time to make a decision. I got cast five weeks before we started filming."

The Irish actor also added the decision to come on board the erotic drama was not easy as he sought counsel from a large number of people, including friends, families, and co-actors.

"It wasn't an instant yes by any means," Dornan added. "It needed to be talked through. I sought counsel from friends, family, a lot of actors."

Revealing his original reluctance cause, the star explained, "I knew that it came with all that baggage." 

"That the reality was it would make a ton of money and the fans would love and the critics would despise it. That's what happened with the books and that's what we were making. We were staying truthful to the books, and we knew what that would be."

As Dornan expected, Fifty Shades of Grey raked in $1.3 billion worldwide but fared horribly on critics' scores, registering only 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu
Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark
Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’
Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video
When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash

King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash
Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram