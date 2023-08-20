 
amazing
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Missouri cat breaks Guinness World Record with jump-roping feat

Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

A 13-year-old cat from Missouri, Kit Kat, achieves a Guinness World Record by executing nine jump-rope skips within a single minute. This extraordinary accomplishment was achieved in collaboration with owner Trisha Seifried.

Kit Kat's display of jump-roping mastery propelled him into the record books, solidifying his status as the cat with the most skips in one minute.

Owner Trisha Seifried shared insights into Kit Kat's journey, revealing, "By 6 months old, Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can't be trained."

Seifried, who operates an animal talent agency, narrates Kit Kat's exceptional journey. The feline sensation's repertoire includes not only the jump-roping feat that earned him a world record but also a social media campaign for Friskies cat food and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Reflecting on Kit Kat's prowess, Seifried highlights, "Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however because of his age we do keep his jumping to a minimum." Amid his various tricks, high-fiving fans at events emerges as Kit Kat's favourite, showcasing his affection for the audience.

Kit Kat's story exemplifies the remarkable potential and capabilities of animals while underlining the dedication and training that can unlock their hidden talents.

