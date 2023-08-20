 
Sci-Tech
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Abobe co-founder John Warnock dead at 82

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

CEO and Chairman of Adobe Systems, Inc. Dr John Warnock testifies before the US Senate Joint Economics Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 6, 2000.— Reuters
Adobe's co-founder and a visionary figure in the tech industry, John Warnock, passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday.

The announcement of his passing was made by the company in a statement released early Sunday.

The exact cause of Warnock's death has not been disclosed. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's CEO, expressed the sentiment of the Adobe community and the broader industry in an email to employees, saying, "It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades."

John Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 alongside Charles Geschke. His impactful contributions extended over decades, shaping the trajectory of digital innovation.

He served as CEO until his retirement in 2000, and he continued to play a pivotal role as chairman of the board alongside Geschke until 2017.

The tech world mourns the loss of an influential pioneer whose legacy remains interwoven with Adobe's evolution and the advancement of digital creativity.

