Pakistan beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan volleyball team. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan went off to a flying start in the 22nd Asian Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Bangladesh on Sunday in Urmia, Iran.

The victory has also confirmed Pakistan’s berth in the next round as Bangladesh have lost both of its group matches. Pakistan will play their last group game against Korea on Monday which will determine the team’s position in the knock-out stage.

Pakistan were on top from the start of the game against Bangladesh and kept their dominance throughout the game. They started the first set with a lead of four points before letting Bangladesh score their first but extended their lead further with another streak of 4 consecutive points to win the opening set 25-16.

The second set started in the same manner and Pakistan took a lead of 3-0 but then Bangladesh made a comeback, at one stage Bangladesh had the lead of 11-10 — and that was the only time when Bangladesh were ahead of Pakistan in the game — but a streak of 8 consecutive points by Pakistan disallowed their opponents to be on driving seat and Pakistan took the 2-0 lead by taking 2nd set with a score of 25-14.

In the third set, there was some resistance by Bangladesh but at no stage they could edge past Pakistan and the Green Shirts completed the win by taking the final set 25-21.

The final score of Pakistan’s 3-0 win was 25-16, 25-14 and 25-21.

Pakistan will now play Korea in the 2nd group match on Monday.