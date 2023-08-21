Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations

Lizzo shares a vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations

Lizzo has returned to Instagram and made her first post there since responding to the lawsuit that her former dancers had filed against her, accusing the rapper of sexual harassment, racial and religious harassment, and creating a hostile work environment between 2021 and 2023.

The most recent Instagram post of Lizzo saw her posing in Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan. She wore a flamboyant yellow and blue cropped top and paired it with a matching mini skirt.

The singer completed her ensemble by styling her hair into two-spaced buns and covering her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

She captioned the post, "From Shibuya, with Love."

Fans admired the styling sense of the popstar in the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, "This look was (fire emoji)."

Another expressed, "I love this look." A third wrote, "This colour scheme (emoji)."

Lizzo's post comes after she addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by her three former dancers - Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.



Taking to her Instagram page, Lizzo denied all the accusations against her, stating, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

She added, "My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."