 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Lizzo shares a vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations

Lizzo has returned to Instagram and made her first post there since responding to the lawsuit that her former dancers had filed against her, accusing the rapper of sexual harassment, racial and religious harassment, and creating a hostile work environment between 2021 and 2023.

The most recent Instagram post of Lizzo saw her posing in Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan. She wore a flamboyant yellow and blue cropped top and paired it with a matching mini skirt.

The singer completed her ensemble by styling her hair into two-spaced buns and covering her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

She captioned the post, "From Shibuya, with Love."

Fans admired the styling sense of the popstar in the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, "This look was (fire emoji)." 

Another expressed, "I love this look." A third wrote, "This colour scheme (emoji)." 

Lizzo's post comes after she addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by her three former dancers - Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. 

Taking to her Instagram page, Lizzo denied all the accusations against her, stating, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing." 

She added, "My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble video

Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble
Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game video

Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage video

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage
King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move video

King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move
Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Queen of Bolivia' after meeting 'son of Bolivian President'

Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Queen of Bolivia' after meeting 'son of Bolivian President'
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff continue wedding festivities at star-studded after party

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff continue wedding festivities at star-studded after party

Prince Harry’s intelligence bashed: 'LA for paparazzi-free living?' video

Prince Harry’s intelligence bashed: 'LA for paparazzi-free living?'

Prince Harry’s served King Charles ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for mortgage video

Prince Harry’s served King Charles ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for mortgage
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman join the Beckhams at Leagues Cup final

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman join the Beckhams at Leagues Cup final
Meghan Markle ‘finally enjoying LA life’: ‘Her demi-shut-in phase is over’

Meghan Markle ‘finally enjoying LA life’: ‘Her demi-shut-in phase is over’
Meghan Markle’s learning she has ‘no choice but to suck it up’ in celebrity life

Meghan Markle’s learning she has ‘no choice but to suck it up’ in celebrity life
Kanye West & Bianca Censori share matching traits: Read inside video

Kanye West & Bianca Censori share matching traits: Read inside