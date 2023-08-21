World Blind Games: Pakistan cricket team defeat India

Pakistan's blind cricket team. — Photo by author

Pakistan's visually-impaired team invited to bat first by India VI.

Muhammad Salman scores 50 off 31 deliveries.

From Indian side, Ajay Kumar Reddy takes four wickets.

Pakistan marked a victorious start in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games with an 18-run victory over India in Birmingham on Sunday.



Pakistan's visually-impaired team was invited to bat first by the India VI team after winning the toss at King Edward’s School ground.

The Green Shirts scored 187 runs and lost eight wickets in the allocated 20 overs. Muhammad Salman scored 50 off 31 deliveries, while captain Nisar Ali scored 46 off 33 and Badar Munir added 37 from 24.

For India’s visually-impaired team, Ajay Kumar Reddy took four wickets while three Pakistani batters fell to Nakula Badanayak.

Green Shirts celebrate after victory against the Men in Blue. — Photo by author

In reply, Indians were restricted to 169 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. At one stage, they needed 38 from the last three overs but Matiullah bowled a superb 18th over in which he conceded just four runs.

India lost three wickets, including one run out, to collapse from 150 runs for three wickets to 154 runs for six wickets. India VI’s Sunil Ramesh scored 62, while Durga Rao Tompaki added 40 runs against his name.

Pakistan VI’s Matiullah got two wickets. Five Indian batters were run out. Pakistan will play its next game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.