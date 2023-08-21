'Barbie' grip on box-office loosens after new superhero flick

Barbie's long rein over the box office was over as a new king with a blue mask and long tentacles dominated the movie business.

It's DC's new offering Blue Beetle. The superhero flick netted ticket sales worth $25.4 million on the opening, per the Daily Mail.

The film, meanwhile, by a nose edge out the Greta Gerwig-helmed 'pink mania' that dominated the theatres for almost a month.

Earlier, the movie's lead, Xolo Maridueña, told Variety that he wanted "this to be the biggest movie of all time. And I truly feel like it is a worldwide movie. I think it should be a box office smash, but at the same time, there's box office smashes that aren't the best [movies], and vice versa. I don't want to be a prisoner to the numbers."

Moreover, the head honcho of the studio Peter Safran also greenlighted the Cobra-Kai star appearances in future instalments.

"What I was most impressed by is his ability with both the comedic and the emotional material," he told the outlet. "He has all the skills.

Previously, Blue Beetle recorded a strong start with $10 million on debut day and was expected to bring in $25 to 30 million on the opening weekends.