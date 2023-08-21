Massive 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Ecuador; no casualties reported

A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/@AFP

A massive earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude rattled the western El Oro Province region near Machala in Ecuador on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was at a depth of 60.6 kilometres (37.66 miles), USGS said, and light tremors were probably felt throughout much of southern Ecuador and into far northwestern Peru.

Furthermore, no casualties or structural damage have been reported as of yet, although serious damage is unlikely, local media reported.

Additionally, especially in rural places, it could take a while for officials to undertake thorough damage assessments while minor aftershocks are likely over the next few days.

In order to inspect the seismic zone's transport infrastructure for damage, officials may temporarily shut it down. During shutdowns, there may be brief interruptions, but if there is no damage, service may return soon.

Utility interruptions are conceivable, especially close to the epicentre of the earthquake.

The quake on Monday came soon after a powerful seism of 5.1 magnitude near Ojai rocked California on Sunday and was felt throughout the region as a powerful hurricane Hilary makes its way to the state.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.

A few days prior, another earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.1 triggered the activation of sirens and led to brief moments of panic on the streets of Bogota, Colombia on Thursday.