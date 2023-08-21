 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ taking over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on box office

Monday, August 21, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Cruise’s latest release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a great start at the box office, however, it soon took a hit.

Just a week after the Top Gun superstar dropped the seventh installment of his megahit Mission: Impossible franchise, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie caught audience’s attention.

Despite being one of the costliest films of all time, it could not manage to compete with the Greta Gerwig's brainchild and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Speaking of Cruise’s reaction on Barbie crossing £1billion on the box office, an insider told The Sun that it has left the actor with “a bit of a sour taste in some mouths.”

“Tom’s Mission: Impossible seven was hard-earned and overcame so many hurdles to make it into the cinema,” the source shared.

“But there is a feeling among the crew that they fought hell and high water to get it out only for Barbie to come along and totally overshadow it.

"It’s a really hard time in Hollywood right now so no one is knocking Barbie’s wins, it’s just left a bit of a sour taste in some mouths.”

