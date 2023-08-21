BCCI VP turns down request for further changes in World Cup schedule

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla. — AFP/File

Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla has sent out a point-blank verdict to turn down requests for additional changes in the schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023, set to take place in India in October.

In an official statement on Sunday Shukla said that no further change will be made to the World Cup fixture as it requires the involvement of multiple stakeholders.

The BCCI VP's remarks come in response to a request by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for a change in fixtures.

The HCA's request follows a long list of fixture changes and comes merely 10 days after the ICC announced the revised schedule for the tournament.

As many as nine changes were made to the original fixture announced in June, including much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match.

Among the nine changes, made to the original schedule, was one match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad which was moved from October 10 to 12.

This change left Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosting back-to-back matches with New Zealand versus the Netherlands on October 9.

Now, however, the HCA has sought another change in the World Cup schedule wanting a breather of at least one day between the two days, citing security concerns raised by Hyderabad police on those consecutive games.

Hindustan Times, citing an HCA official speaking on condition of anonymity, reported: "I can't say it would be changed for sure but back-to-back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well and good.

"We will have to work with security agencies. Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do."

However, Shukla shut down the request.

"I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it's unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can't change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved," said Shukla.

Overall, Hyderabad will be hosting three of the 45 league games in the World Cup with the opening fixture being between Pakistan and qualifier Netherlands.