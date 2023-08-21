When is Imran Khan served breakfast in Attock jail?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — Facebook/Imran khan official

Setting aside the jail manual, the Attock jail administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to have breakfast at 11:30am, well-placed sources said.



The sources privy to the matter claimed that the jail authorities have enhanced facilities for the deposed premier, who is spending his three years jail term in prison in the Toshakhana case.

On August 5, the former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

“The PTI chairman is allowed to take early morning walks in the jail’s premises,” said the sources, adding that he was being provided fruits daily.

“Barrack number 3 has been allotted to Khan,” added the sources. Earlier, he was kept in barrack 2/1 in the jail.

Although, the ousted premier — who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year — was provided with a shaving kit, however, he has not used it so far, the sources added.

'Bug-infested cell'

On August 7, Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha claimed that his client was provided C-class facilities and kept in "poor condition" in Attock jail.

Panjotha, the PTI chief’s counsel, said this after meeting his client in prison.

Khan’s lawyer said the former prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was provided with a small room “which has an open washroom”.

Elaborating on the poor conditions of the cell, the lawyer said the jail cell was infested with flies and bugs where the PTI chief is being kept.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 9 ordered the jail authorities to provide Khan facilities as per the law.

‘Khan can be poisoned’

Last week, Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI chairman voiced concerns about her incarcerated husband's security and safety, saying he "can be poisoned" in Attock jail.

In a letter written to the Punjab home secretary, the former first lady said, “My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail.”

She demanded that the PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison in view of his social and political status as he is an "Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team".

Bushra went on to say that such facilities are not available in Attock jail which her husband is entitled to. She said being a former PM of the country, her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison.

Historic prison

Attock jail is a historic prison where Khan’s political adversaries, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zardari, and incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, had also been imprisoned in the past.

Attock, a northern town in Punjab, is located at the confluence of the Indus and Kabul Rivers. It was formerly called Campbellpur in honour of Field Marshal Colin Campbell, the commander-in-chief of British forces in the 19th century.

Throughout history, it has served as a layover town for renowned figures such as Alexander the Great and Ibn-e-Battuta, the legendary explorer who journeyed an impressive 117,000 km, the most extensive pre-modern exploration.

While Khan is imprisoned at the Attock jail, Nawaz, Zardari, and Shehbaz were made to languish in the nearby Attock Fort. The PML-N supremo was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Attock Fort compound on July 21, 2000.