Turkey summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over rise in state-protected Quran desecrations

Police patrols the area in front of the Turkish embassy, where Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan has announced to burn a copy of the Quran. — Reuters

The Danish charge d'affaires and a Dutch envoy were summoned by Turkey's foreign ministry over the rising desecrations of the Holy Quran by extremist protesters, protected by the freedom of expression laws in both countries, TRT reported on Monday.

In recent months, anti-Islam extremists have destroyed or damaged a number of copies of the Muslim holy book, causing outrage in the Muslim world and calls for the Nordic governments to outlaw such behaviour.

Such demonstrations, particularly those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara's approval to join NATO, have been roundly criticised by Turkey in recent months, reported Reuters.

This move by Turkey's foreign ministry was followed by a series of Islamophobic acts in Nordic countries.

On Friday, a Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Quran at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in Hague.



Before that events of Quran desecration have seen a surge in the region.