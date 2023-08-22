Hurricane Hilary wreaks havoc: Photo of flooded Dodger Stadium takes internet by storm

Photo of flooded Dodger Stadium takes internet by storm after Hurricane Hilary wreaks havoc. Twitter

A viral photo of a submerged Dodger Stadium has taken social media by storm, showcasing the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary's impact on the iconic Los Angeles landmark.



The Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium is a baseball stadium in the Elysian Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.



The image, captured by Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography, reveals the stadium's flooded grounds and parking lot. The Chavez Ravine, where the stadium is perched in the Elysian Park neighbourhood, was transformed into a waterlogged expanse following the torrential rain brought by the downgraded tropical storm.

Despite Hurricane Hilary being reclassified as a tropical storm upon hitting Los Angeles, the damage it left in its wake was substantial. The viral photo showcases the scale of the impact, capturing the stadium surrounded by standing water, evoking a sense of shock and concern among viewers.

Experts noted that the storm's unexpected positioning directly over Dodger Stadium on Sunday night led to a record-breaking 2.3 inches of rain, exacerbating the flooding. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain detailed the extent of the storm's impact, underscoring the unprecedented rainfall that swamped the area.

The photo's widespread circulation across various social media platforms sparked conversations about the increasing frequency and intensity of weather-related events, and the potential implications of climate change on urban environments.

Dodger Stadium's status as a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity, particularly in the sporting world, has lent additional weight to the impact of the image. As the flooded field and parking lot captured hearts and minds online, many expressed hopes for a swift recovery and restoration process.