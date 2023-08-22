Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

Demi Lovato is garnering love from her boyfriend Jordan Lutes on her birthday.

The singer, who turned 31 this week, received a tribute from her beau on Instagram featuring a goofy thread of selfies.

In the caption Lutes wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

Continuing his admiring message, Lutes added: “Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago.”

The singer and her Canadian boyfriend first met in 2022 during the works on their album HOLY FVCK.

Lutes then concluded: “i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever i love u.”