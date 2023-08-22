 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to protect her for life on birthday: I love you
Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

Demi Lovato is garnering love from her boyfriend Jordan Lutes on her birthday.

The singer, who turned 31 this week, received a tribute from her beau on Instagram featuring a goofy thread of selfies.

In the caption Lutes wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

Continuing his admiring message, Lutes added: “Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago.”

The singer and her Canadian boyfriend first met in 2022 during the works on their album HOLY FVCK.

Lutes then concluded: “i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever i love u.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'
Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City video

Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City
'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty' video

'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty'
Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana

Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana
'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits video

'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits
Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky video

Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky
Meghan Markle’s reasons for ‘dropping friends like flies’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s reasons for ‘dropping friends like flies’ exposed
Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food video

Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food
Meghan Markle is ‘scratching around’ for money: ‘A-list aren’t interested’

Meghan Markle is ‘scratching around’ for money: ‘A-list aren’t interested’
Taylor Swift drops surprise 'Aquamarine Green Edition' of '1989' album video

Taylor Swift drops surprise 'Aquamarine Green Edition' of '1989' album
Prince Andrew’s an ‘emotionally stunted’ Peter Pan video

Prince Andrew’s an ‘emotionally stunted’ Peter Pan
Prince Harry is seeing things ‘hit home big time’: ‘He took it for granted’ video

Prince Harry is seeing things ‘hit home big time’: ‘He took it for granted’