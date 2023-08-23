 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare'

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

King Charles is reportedly not upset with Prince Harry’s recent series of attacks on the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex, who dropped a bombshell memoir this year, has not displeased his dear father.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop admits the Duke has not let his father down with the scandalous book.

She said: “I feel Charles, I kind of know this actually, he’s a kind man… We all have failings, even Harry in his book doesn't really ever bring down his dear Papa.”

Dr Dunlop then tells Kinsey Schofield about feelings of potential olive branch from the Royals.

“I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part because he’s been a bit public and underhand by Harry to say the least. I would have liked to have seen that done more publicly for me personally…

“In a country as entrenched in its own history as much as ours, it is very difficult to take on an institution… particularly if it’s one your own family belong to…

Dr Dunlop then praised Harry, saying: “I still feel conflicted. I feel that he did something quite brave, he did it in a slightly foolish way and I want Charles and William to recognise their larger, more important, better-funded positions and just extend that hand over the Atlantic like Jesus on water.”

